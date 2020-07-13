Cambs church reveals what service will look like when they reopen post-lockdown

This is how St Mark�s Church in Friday Bridge will look after they reopen post-lockdown. Picture: Submitted Submitted

A Cambridgeshire church has released photographs of what service will look like when they reopen post-coronavirus lockdown.

Foyer entance. Picture: Submitted Foyer entance. Picture: Submitted

With social distancing measures and a track and trace system in place, life at St Mark’s Church in Friday Bridge will be a bit different when they open their doors on July 19.

All visitors will be required to take a temperature test before recording their contact information, as per the Government and Church of England guidelines.

Vicki Smith, secretary, said: “The contact details are for the track and trace system and the data collected will only be kept for 21 days before being destroyed.

“We should also be grateful if everyone would wear a mask and use the hand sanitizing stations at the church on entry and on exit to the building.”

Foyer station. Picture: Submitted Foyer station. Picture: Submitted

The pews have been cordoned off and the church is asking that everyone maintains the two-metre social distancing.

There is a one-way system into the church and out of it, through a side door.

Signs have been posted to enable everyone to find their way around, but the attendant will be there to offer help and guidance.

Nave. Picture: Submitted Nave. Picture: Submitted

Ms Smith added: “This will allow us to re-open for private prayer as we have always done on a Thursday, but the time is limited as we have to have someone in attendance.

“Our public worship, although slightly altered, will once again take place and the first service at St Mark’s is set for July 19 at 10.30am.

“Look out for the posters outside church and information in social media and on our A Church Near You page.

“This service will be one of Holy Communion, but as yet we are not allowed to sing hymns, nor are we allowed to partake of the common cup; the wafer will be distributed to those that wish to receive.

Vestry station on exit. Picture: Submitted Vestry station on exit. Picture: Submitted

“ We have all spent months in isolation and some of us have been following services by the Church of England and the Diocese of Ely streamed via YouTube on a Sunday morning.

“For some, there will still be an embargo on going to church, owing to shielding or extra risk factors in their health.

“We will continue to pray for everyone, whether in attendance or not; church is the people, rather than the building after all.

“Do feel free to drop by on Thursdays if you wish, but please abide by our rules. We want everyone to stay safe and well. God bless you all!”