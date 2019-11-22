Advanced search

March father of four 'lucky to be alive' after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

PUBLISHED: 16:49 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 22 November 2019

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

A father of four from March is lucky to be alive after a pothole caused him to crash his car into a ditch.

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELLPaul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Paul Southwell was travelling along Whittlesey Road near MBM Produce at around 9.15am yesterday (Thursday November 21) when his car hit a pothole in the middle of the road and wet mud which caused the vehicle to end up into a ditch.

Having suffered injuries to his back and a neck sprain Mr Southwell then spent four hours in hospital and had to take the day off work.

The 41-year-old said: "I have used that road so many times as I work in Peterborough and there are a lot of potholes.

"There are massive chunks taken out of the side of the road and it's covered in mud. I think it's just disgusting.

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELLPaul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

"I ended up careering off the road and into the ditch. It's extremely dangerous and the council need to do something about it. Thankfully no one else was in the car with me.

"My back is in agony but I'm lucky to be alive really because it could have been a whole lot worse; if it was a young driver or an elderly person who had crashed things could have been very different.

"There are not a lot of things that scare me in life but that was definitely one of them.

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELLPaul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

He added that the speed limit on the road should be reduced from 60 miles per hour - especially because there is so much mud on the road.

Mr Southwell, whose job is car detailing, said he is going to go back to measure the potholes which caused the accident.

Having been suffering from a neck sprain and tingling pins and needles since the crash. he said: "I can't afford to be off work, especially this close to Christmas."

We have approached Cambridgeshire County Council for comment.

