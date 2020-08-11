Advanced search

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

PUBLISHED: 11:50 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 11 August 2020

A Cambridgeshire gymgoer drowned while swimming at the popular Norfolk beauty spot Bawsey Pits – just two days after his 22nd birthday

Kristers ‘Kris’ Bednarskis’ body was pulled from the county park lake near King’s Lynn on Saturday (August 8) following a search by firefighters in boats.

The amateur powerlifter from Peterborough was swimming when he reportedly got into difficulty at around 11.30am.

Close friend Ilja Jevtusenko was there at the time and has launched a crowdfunding page in a bid to cover her friend’s funeral costs.

She said: “Me and his family have decided to try and raise money to cover his funeral costs and hope to raise enough to get him a nice headstone too.

“Kristers was an amazing friend to everyone, everyone that knows him will know he was the hardest working, kindest and nicest guy!

“He was an amazing friend, brother and son. Had big things going for him. He was there for everyone that needed help now it’s time to help him and his family.

“Let’s raise some money for him and his family, to help them financially and not leave them in debt.

“One day we will all need help. Thank you for any donations made however small and big it is.”

Saturday’s tragedy was the third death to happen at Bawsey in a decade.

A 41-year-old man from King’s Lynn and a 16-year-old boy from London drowned on the same day in July 2013.

In a statement on social media the owners and staff of the park offered their condolences to Kris’ family and friends.

They said: “The loss of this young man’s life is a tragedy which we hope with all our hearts will never be repeated.

“We remain committed to improving the park and promoting its safe usage so that it can remain a beautiful natural site for local people to use safely and enjoy for many years to come, but we need our visitors to help us.

“We reiterate our plea for visitors to abide by the park rules and please stay out of the water so that no future tragedies occur.”

Safety signage was increased after businessman Stephen Bacon took over to former gravel workings in 2018, pledging to turn them into a family-friendly country park.

