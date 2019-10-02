Advanced search

Fundraising firefighter from March announced as finalist in Daily Mirror's prestigious Pride of Britain Awards

02 October, 2019 - 15:02
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service�s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs/Magpas

A life-saving firefighter from the Fens has been nominated for a top award at this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

On-call crew commander Wayne Marshall from March Fire Station is one of four up in the Regional Fundraiser category following his work for Magpas Air Ambulance.

In just two years hosting spinning fundraisers for the emergency service charity, Mr Marshall has raised more than £30,000 to help fund the life-saving services.

He began fundraising after attending an incident involving a man and a chainsaw where he witnessed first hand the much-needed medical care they offer at the scene.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "Magpas saved him [the injured man] there and then on the incident ground and it was just amazing to see."

Mr Marshall continues his fundraising activities which see dozens take to the spinning bike for charity and aims to raise at least £100,000 by 2025.

Speaking of his nomination, he said: "It is amazing and I feel very lucky. I am proud and honoured, I had no idea. I'm just speechless.

"It would just be the icing on the cake and will spur me on to do more, If I win then so do all my friends and colleagues because it is one big team effort. Fingers crossed."

Fingers crossed indeed as this year's Pride of Britain Awards takes place at the end of this month and will be televised on ITV in early November.

