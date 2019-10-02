Fundraising firefighter from March announced as finalist in Daily Mirror's prestigious Pride of Britain Awards

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service�s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs/Magpas Twitter/@cambsfrs

A life-saving firefighter from the Fens has been nominated for a top award at this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

On-call crew commander Wayne Marshall from March Fire Station is one of four up in the Regional Fundraiser category following his work for Magpas Air Ambulance.

In just two years hosting spinning fundraisers for the emergency service charity, Mr Marshall has raised more than £30,000 to help fund the life-saving services.

He began fundraising after attending an incident involving a man and a chainsaw where he witnessed first hand the much-needed medical care they offer at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "Magpas saved him [the injured man] there and then on the incident ground and it was just amazing to see."

Mr Marshall continues his fundraising activities which see dozens take to the spinning bike for charity and aims to raise at least £100,000 by 2025.

Speaking of his nomination, he said: "It is amazing and I feel very lucky. I am proud and honoured, I had no idea. I'm just speechless.

"It would just be the icing on the cake and will spur me on to do more, If I win then so do all my friends and colleagues because it is one big team effort. Fingers crossed."

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Fingers crossed indeed as this year's Pride of Britain Awards takes place at the end of this month and will be televised on ITV in early November.