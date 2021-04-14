Published: 3:53 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM April 14, 2021

Fenland Youth Radio, who organised the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020, will be announcing the winners on social media and on YouTube. - Credit: Robert Windle

Those who have played their part in lifting the community’s spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic in Whittlesey will be crowned this weekend.

Ten winners of the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020 will be announced on Sunday, April 18, as a ‘thank you’ to those who went the extra mile over the last 12 months.

In February, we shone a spotlight on those who were nominated for the latest awards, from restaurateurs and army cadets to fundraisers and sports coaches, and their achievements.

Over 50 nominations and 120 messages of support have been received for the event, organised by Fenland Youth Radio and supported by Whittlesey Town Council.

Here are the nominees for each of the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020:

Primary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by the Lincolnshire Co-op

You may also want to watch:

Emilee Wardley, Jenson Brannigan, Lily Burnett-Shepard and Phoebe Ockendon

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Hallatt Group Ltd

Bryan Smithyman, Deborah Slator, Gill Lawrence, Sue and Joe Jennings

Helping hands, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Lions

Bryan & Eunice Smithyman, Danny Bowyer and Marija Lysak

Environment champion, sponsored by Jones Bros

Whittlesey Street Pride, Jackie Prebble, Roy Bridson, Samantha Fleming and Whittlesey in Bloom

Outstanding sporting achievement, sponsored by Whittlesey Sports Association

David Edis, Freddie Johnson, Graham Sharman, Imogen Mutimer, Janette Bowden, Peter Hau and Thorney Running Club

Business community champion, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Business Forum

Chris Newman, Homme Nouveau; Fenland Youth Radio CIC; Colin & Michelle Wilson, The Falcon Hotel; Jason Staples Co-op; Sue Reeves, Dream-Elite; The Hermitage Residential Home; Young Technicians CIC

Community wellbeing champion or group, sponsored by Vesuvio Italian Restaurant

Deborah Slator, Whittlesey Community Car Scheme, Whittlesey Sports Association

Secondary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by JCH Hallatt Ltd, Plant Hire/Groundworks

Ellie Nicholls and Frankie Newbatt

Community group/project or initiative, sponsored by Discovering Magazines

Helping Whittlesey, Whittlesey Christmas Lights and Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid

Lifetime community hero, sponsored by Social Echo

Brian Smithyman, Colin Martin, Deborah Slator and Mick Cooke.

You can watch the announcement of the award winners on Fenland Youth Radio’s Facebook page from 7pm and on YouTube. Search for ‘Pride of Whittlesey Awards 2020’.