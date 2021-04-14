Pride of Whittlesey winners to be revealed
- Credit: Robert Windle
Those who have played their part in lifting the community’s spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic in Whittlesey will be crowned this weekend.
Ten winners of the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020 will be announced on Sunday, April 18, as a ‘thank you’ to those who went the extra mile over the last 12 months.
In February, we shone a spotlight on those who were nominated for the latest awards, from restaurateurs and army cadets to fundraisers and sports coaches, and their achievements.
Over 50 nominations and 120 messages of support have been received for the event, organised by Fenland Youth Radio and supported by Whittlesey Town Council.
Here are the nominees for each of the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020:
Primary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by the Lincolnshire Co-op
- Emilee Wardley, Jenson Brannigan, Lily Burnett-Shepard and Phoebe Ockendon
Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Hallatt Group Ltd
- Bryan Smithyman, Deborah Slator, Gill Lawrence, Sue and Joe Jennings
Helping hands, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Lions
- Bryan & Eunice Smithyman, Danny Bowyer and Marija Lysak
Environment champion, sponsored by Jones Bros
- Whittlesey Street Pride, Jackie Prebble, Roy Bridson, Samantha Fleming and Whittlesey in Bloom
Outstanding sporting achievement, sponsored by Whittlesey Sports Association
- David Edis, Freddie Johnson, Graham Sharman, Imogen Mutimer, Janette Bowden, Peter Hau and Thorney Running Club
Business community champion, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Business Forum
- Chris Newman, Homme Nouveau; Fenland Youth Radio CIC; Colin & Michelle Wilson, The Falcon Hotel; Jason Staples Co-op; Sue Reeves, Dream-Elite; The Hermitage Residential Home; Young Technicians CIC
Community wellbeing champion or group, sponsored by Vesuvio Italian Restaurant
- Deborah Slator, Whittlesey Community Car Scheme, Whittlesey Sports Association
Secondary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by JCH Hallatt Ltd, Plant Hire/Groundworks
- Ellie Nicholls and Frankie Newbatt
Community group/project or initiative, sponsored by Discovering Magazines
- Helping Whittlesey, Whittlesey Christmas Lights and Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid
Lifetime community hero, sponsored by Social Echo
- Brian Smithyman, Colin Martin, Deborah Slator and Mick Cooke.
You can watch the announcement of the award winners on Fenland Youth Radio’s Facebook page from 7pm and on YouTube. Search for ‘Pride of Whittlesey Awards 2020’.