The winners of the latest Pride of Whittlesey awards have been announced.
Organisers Fenland Youth Radio announced the winners on Sunday, April 18 during a virtual ceremony on YouTube and on their Facebook page due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Ten awards were on offer for the 2020 awards, with one award confirming a joint-winner.
Over 50 nominations and 120 messages of support were received for the event also supported by Whittlesey Town Council as those in the town and surrounding area were recognised for their work during the pandemic.
Here is the full list of winners for the Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards:
Primary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by the Lincolnshire Co-op
- Phoebe Ockendon
Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Hallatt Group Ltd
- Sue and Joe Jennings
Helping hands, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Lions
- Danny Bowyer
Environment champion, sponsored by Jones Bros
- Whittlesey Street Pride
Outstanding sporting achievement, sponsored by Whittlesey Sports Association
- Janette Bowden
Business community champion, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Business Forum
- Colin & Michelle Wilson, The Falcon Hotel
Community wellbeing champion or group, sponsored by Vesuvio Italian Restaurant
- Deborah Slator
Secondary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by JCH Hallatt Ltd, Plant Hire/Groundworks
- Joint-winners Ellie Nicholls and Frankie Newbatt
Community group/project or initiative, sponsored by Discovering Magazines
- Helping Whittlesey
Lifetime community hero, sponsored by Social Echo
- Mick Cooke.