Cambs Times > News

Here are your winners of the Pride of Whittlesey awards

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:13 PM April 20, 2021    Updated: 3:20 PM April 20, 2021
Pride of Whittlesey 2020 award winners

Some of the Pride of Whittlesey 2020 award winners. From left: Phoebe Ockendon, Danny Bowyer and Deborah Slator. - Credit: Supplied/Fenland Youth Radio

The winners of the latest Pride of Whittlesey awards have been announced. 

Organisers Fenland Youth Radio announced the winners on Sunday, April 18 during a virtual ceremony on YouTube and on their Facebook page due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Ten awards were on offer for the 2020 awards, with one award confirming a joint-winner. 

Over 50 nominations and 120 messages of support were received for the event also supported by Whittlesey Town Council as those in the town and surrounding area were recognised for their work during the pandemic. 

Here is the full list of winners for the Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards: 

Primary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by the Lincolnshire Co-op  

- Phoebe Ockendon  

Phoebe Ockendon Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards winner

Phoebe Ockendon was named primary school champion at the Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards. Phoebe wanted to donate some of her hair to the Little Princess Trust to help children with cancer and other health conditions, and is fundraising towards the cost of turning her hair into a wig. - Credit: Supplied/Fenland Youth Radio

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Hallatt Group Ltd  

- Sue and Joe Jennings   

Helping hands, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Lions  

- Danny Bowyer  

Danny Bowyer Pride of Whittlesey winner 2020

Danny Bowyer, who runs The Letter B pub in Whittlesey, won the helping hands category at the Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards. - Credit: Supplied/Fenland Youth Radio

Environment champion, sponsored by Jones Bros  

- Whittlesey Street Pride 

Outstanding sporting achievement, sponsored by Whittlesey Sports Association   

- Janette Bowden 

Business community champion, sponsored by Whittlesey & District Business Forum  

- Colin & Michelle Wilson, The Falcon Hotel 

Community wellbeing champion or group, sponsored by Vesuvio Italian Restaurant  

- Deborah Slator 

Deborah Slator Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards

Deborah Slator, who has been providing support to elderly and vulnerable people in her community since the pandemic began, was named community wellbeing champion at the Pride of Whittlesey 2020 awards. - Credit: Supplied/Fenland Youth Radio

Secondary school champion/volunteer, sponsored by JCH Hallatt Ltd, Plant Hire/Groundworks  

- Joint-winners Ellie Nicholls and Frankie Newbatt  

Community group/project or initiative, sponsored by Discovering Magazines  

- Helping Whittlesey 

Lifetime community hero, sponsored by Social Echo  

- Mick Cooke. 

People
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

