Published: 1:19 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 2:02 PM February 24, 2021

The Cambs Times and Fenland Youth Radio will simultaneously announce the finalists of the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020. - Credit: Rob Windle

Finalists in the coveted Pride of Whittlesey awards will be announced at 5pm on Friday both online and by Fenland Youth Radio.

The Cambs Times has linked with the fledgling community station to simultaneously reveal this year’s nominees.

The names will be revealed on social media, with full details, photos and background information on our website.

During what was a challenging year, 2020 also showed signs of promise from those who wanted to lift their community in the face of adversity.

That is exactly what the Pride of Whittlesey Awards, organised by Fenland Youth Radio, will aim to recognise.

You may also want to watch:

From fundraisers and army cadets to restaurateurs and cyclists, each finalist has played their part to raise people’s spirits in their own way and we want to showcase their achievements, too.

We will also share details on who they are and what they’ve done to benefit their local community in a special article in the Cambs Times on Friday, March 5.

You can see the full list of finalists on our website, in print and on the Fenland Youth Radio Facebook page from 5pm on Friday, February 26.