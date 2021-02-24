News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Newspaper teams up to announce finalists for annual pride awards

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:19 PM February 24, 2021    Updated: 2:02 PM February 24, 2021
Fenland Youth Radio launches in Whittlesey

The Cambs Times and Fenland Youth Radio will simultaneously announce the finalists of the Pride of Whittlesey awards for 2020. - Credit: Rob Windle

Finalists in the coveted Pride of Whittlesey awards will be announced at 5pm on Friday both online and by Fenland Youth Radio.  

The Cambs Times has linked with the fledgling community station to simultaneously reveal this year’s nominees. 

The names will be revealed on social media, with full details, photos and background information on our website.  

During what was a challenging year, 2020 also showed signs of promise from those who wanted to lift their community in the face of adversity. 

That is exactly what the Pride of Whittlesey Awards, organised by Fenland Youth Radio, will aim to recognise. 

You may also want to watch:

From fundraisers and army cadets to restaurateurs and cyclists, each finalist has played their part to raise people’s spirits in their own way and we want to showcase their achievements, too. 

We will also share details on who they are and what they’ve done to benefit their local community in a special article in the Cambs Times on Friday, March 5. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home is out of special measures – but still requires improvement
  2. 2 Hospital worker 'swerving' on road was over alcohol limit on way to work
  3. 3 Driver pulled from three-car wreck as one vehicle flips onto its side
  1. 4 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
  2. 5 Mum lifts lockdown blues with joyous cycle ride
  3. 6 Flooding: 'We’ve probably lost around £10,000'
  4. 7 Cut in funding to highways maintenance across Cambridgeshire in 2021
  5. 8 300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory
  6. 9 Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car
  7. 10 Council plays its part to halt Covid infections in Fens hotspot

You can see the full list of finalists on our website, in print and on the Fenland Youth Radio Facebook page from 5pm on Friday, February 26. 

People
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the slides presented to Whittlesey town council tonight showing the site of proposed new housing and a new supermarket

Whittlesey told to expect new supermarket

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist Eric Gowler was killed just before 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day on Wisbech Road, March.

Tributes to motorcyclist who died in Valentine's Day collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
King William guest house in High Street, March, where a bid to convert it to a veterinary practice has been submitted to Fenland Council.

Vet another change of use for former pub!

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes have been left outside Wisbech Road post office in March in memory of Eric Gowler who was killed in a motorbike crash on Valentine’s Day.

Flowers and messages left for Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash victim

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus