Published: 3:53 PM December 30, 2020

Nominations are now open for the Pride of Whittlesey Awards 2020, organised by Fenland Youth Radio - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

Those that have gone the extra mile to support their local community during 2020 will be recognised at the Pride of Whittlesey Awards.

There are 10 categories for candidates in the town and surrounding villages that highlight the achievements of individuals and organisations.

David Carr, station manager at Fenland Youth Radio who are organising the event, said: “Although the potential nominees don’t go looking for awards, it’s important that Whittlesey and the villages has a chance to say ‘thank you’.”

Here are the categories:

Volunteer of the Year – for a volunteer aged 18 or over who has made an outstanding contribution to their community

Secondary school champion/volunteer

Primary school champion/volunteer

Business community champion

Community wellbeing champion or group

Environmental champion

Community group/project or initiative

Outstanding sporting achievement

Helping hands

Lifetime community hero

You can self-nominate or nominate another person or group by completing a form at https://www.fenlandyouthradio.com/pride-of-whittlesey-awards. To submit your form, email

hello@fenlandyouthradio.com by 9pm on Sunday January 31, 2021.