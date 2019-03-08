Advanced search

Car found on fire in Doddington ditch was 'stolen and then burnt out'

PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 19 August 2019

This car was found on fire in a ditch in Doddington overnight on Saturday (August 17). Cambs Fire say it was an 'accidental' incident but the owner of the vehicle says it was stolen and then burnt out. Picture: AMY SATT.

A car that was found on fire in a ditch in Doddington overnight on Saturday (August 17) was stolen and then burnt out says the owner of the vehicle.

Amy Satt, whose father's car was stolen, said: "It was stolen on Friday night at some point. I put it on the March Discussion Facebook page and someone messaged me to say they had spotted a burnt out car of the same description near Primrose Hill in Doddington.

"So I decided to have a look and yes it was the car. I notified the police and an investigation is still going on."

One crew from Chatteris was called to the vehicle fire on Primrose Hill at 1.34am.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze before returning to the station around 3.10am.

