Here's the plucky gala prince and gala princess who shone through the rain at March Summer Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:02 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 19 June 2019

March Summer Festival Gala Prince (Kaylan Rendell) and the Gala Princess (Lexi Bradshaw) in a horse-drawn carriage provided by George Sharman. Picture; IAN CARTER

Missing from our coverage last week of March Summer Festival last week were two special VIPs; we refer of course to the gala prince and to the gala princess.

Well here they are, both plucky youngsters braving the elements to join in and smile through the traditional parade through the town.

Gala prince Kaylan Rendell was joined by gala princess Lexi Bradshaw in a horse drawn carriage provided by George Sharman.

The various floats and walkers followed taking up the theme of Space Travel and Aliens. After the Parade returned to the City Road car park, the classic cars proceeded to the end of the Park where the cars were on display for the rest of the afternoon.

The organisation for the Lions Gala Parade started off well regardless of the weather, with the City Road car park filling with local groups and the classic cars waiting for the parade around the town. ]

The parade set off on time but due to the weather some entrants did pull out, so the parade was slightly shorter than organisers would have liked. Due to the weather the crowds were less than in previous years but those that did brave the rain watched as the classic cars went through followed of course by the gala prince and gala princess.

