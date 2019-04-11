Advanced search

Do you know a charming prince or elegant princess to lead March Summer Festival?

11 April, 2019 - 17:13
HARRY RUTTER

The gala weekend starts on June 8 and the March Lions are on the lookout for entrants who will represent the town.

The winning child will ride on a horse and cart leading the parade and officially open the gala.

They will then spend the afternoon visiting the stalls and charming visitors and residents.

Anyone between the age of eight and 12 is invited to enter the competition.

The closing date will be during the last week in May.

The March Lions will then choose the winners.

As well as looking for March royalty, the Lions have been busy getting ready for their Soap Box Derby which will take place in West End Park on Sunday June 9 at 2pm.

All the family are invited to get involved by building their own soap box and push it around the “figure of eight” track.

There are three age groups for entries, 8-11 years, 12-17 years and 18 and upwards.

Team entry is £5 per soap box. Closing date for entries is May 31.

Cups will be presented to winners and shields to runners up in all age groups.

Trevor Stockbridge, March Lions president, said: “We want to get as many people involved as possible as it is always such a great weekend.

“It is the perfect time to be in the town and celebrate the best of what March has to offer.”

March Summer Festival is a major community event which has been running alongside the March Lions Club Gala in its present form since 2000.

Each year thousands line the streets of the town to bask in the festival celebrations.

It includes a popular dog show, fun fair rides, food, circus skills and a colouring competition,

Dancing, music, classic car parade, Vivien the fire engine, fancy dress and family picnics also form part of the weekend’s entertainment.

For more information, to nominate a prince or princess or to offer support to any aspect of the event contact Lions secretary Derek Rutter at Derek@rutter.force9.co.uk

