Sun is shining in Chatteris as HRH Princess Anne arrives at Metalcraft

PUBLISHED: 12:32 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 29 March 2019

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne has arrived at Metalcraft in Chatteris this morning to speak to apprentices. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne has arrived at Metalcraft in Chatteris this morning to speak to apprentices.

The Princess Royal will be finding out about the manufacturer’s “commitment to training” and its “ground-breaking work in the medical and nuclear decommissioning sectors”.

HRH is currently touring facilities and meeting with local school children who are undertaking engineering activities.

A plaque will be unveiled at the building on the Honeysome Road Industrial Estate later today.

Our repoter Ben Jolley is currently live tweeting from the scene, with a report set to follow.

