Shop Local: March Stationery & Print discusses key to success during Covid-19 pandemic

Steve Bailey, proprietor at March Stationery & Print (pictured), said the business has increased its range of services and has created face coverings for other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Increasing their range of services while building a healthy relationship with its customers has been the key to success for March Stationery & Print.

Steve Bailey, proprietor at March Stationery & Print, said the business has increased its range of services and has created face coverings (pictured) for other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team of three are not only managing to survive through the coronavirus pandemic, but are determined to thrive as they continue to stay strong.

“We have used the Covid-19 period to not only install protective shields and other similar safety measures, but have also used this period to increase our range of services, such as digital die cutting,” Steve Bailey, proprietor at March Stationery & Print, said.

“We have just launched our new website, ‘Cambridgeshireworkwear.com’, where local businesses and organisations can view and order workwear and similar items in both small and large quantities that can also be embroidered.”

Safety has come first for the business, which has been running for 15 years on Fenland Walk, which has installed shields between staff and customers with one customer allowed in at a time.

Steve Bailey, proprietor at March Stationery & Print (pictured), said the business has increased its range of services and has created face coverings for other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

To adapt to the times, Steve and his team have linked up with another of the town’s traders in a bid to help others.

“In conjunction with March Embroidery, we have produced a number of face coverings with a Shop Local logo embroidered on them,” he said.

“We have already started producing embroidered face coverings to allow local businesses to advertise their companies at the same time as keeping their staff, customers and the local community safe.”

Face coverings will be provided on a first come, first served basis, one way that Steve wants to help boost the town’s economy in a troubling time for local business.

Steve Bailey, proprietor at March Stationery & Print, said the business has increased its range of services and has created face coverings (pictured) for other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

But although Steve believes keeping a steady flow of customers is not a problem, he realises the importance of working with other traders who are not in the same situation.

“Shopping local is key to the local community as it helps the local economy and thus helps to maintain local employment,” he said.

“Shopping local means you get a personal service, easier contact and a broader range of products and services. This personal contact helps customers get exactly what they want and helps tailor their shopping experience to their exact requirements.

“The key to continuing is providing a range of flexible and bespoke services at reasonable prices within a local environment that values the benefits of easy contact and fast turnarounds that builds a rapport.”

Find March Stationery & Print at 5 Fenland Walk, telephone number 01354 656614 or visit their existing website: https://marchstationeryprint.wixsite.com/marchsp.

