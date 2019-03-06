Advanced search

Appeal to trace Hollesley Bay prisoner who has links to Cambridgeshire

06 March, 2019 - 11:53
Police are appealing for help to trace a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has failed to return. Ambrose Farrell, 33, is pictured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police are appealing for help to trace a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has failed to return who has links to Cambridgeshire.

Ambrose Farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence for a short period of home leave, but failed to return to a designated collection point yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 5).

He is serving a four-year sentence for burglary and has links to the Peterborough area of Cambridgeshire and also to Leeds in West Yorkshire.

Farrell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build and with short brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

