Whitemoor prisoner in court for allegedly trying to injure two fellow inmates by force feeding them excrement
PUBLISHED: 16:16 29 July 2020
An inmate at Whitemoor prison will appear before magistrates following an assault on two fellow inmates who is alleged to have force fed them excrement.
Scott Lester Walker, 40, will face magistrates in Cambridge in a video link from the top security prison at March.
The charges say that on December 17 last year “unlawfully and maliciously administered a poison or other destructive or noxious thing, namely excrement, with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy” two other inmates.
The case is a resumed hearing from July.
Walker is originally from Leicester.
