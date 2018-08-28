Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

PUBLISHED: 16:39 23 January 2019

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

Archant

A prisoner who launched a series of attacks on prison officers and punched a fellow inmate leaving him “motionless on the floor” has had more than two years added to his sentence.

Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence in HMP Whitemoor, March, for a serious assault when the attacks happened.

Langford, 35, approached another inmate and threatened to ‘knock him out’ following a dispute over a food container on November 2 2017.

A short while later, he returned and punched the inmate in the face and launched a sustained attack as he lay motionless on the floor.

On Boxing Day that year, a prison officer was checking to see if Langford was in his cell when he noticed he had his trousers lowered to his knees.

Before the officer had time to investigate, Langford launched a flurry of punches to his face and put him in a headlock.

Several inmates intervened as another officer struggled to restrain Langford, eventually managing to lock him in his cell.

Later that day prison officers visited Langford’s cell to move him to a segregated unit but found he had barricaded himself inside.

Officers removed the door and forced him to the back of his cell using a shield.

While he was being restrained, Langford assaulted the officers by biting them on the hands and arms.

Langford denied two counts of causing actual bodily harm but was found guilty following a trial and sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 18) to serve an additional 27 months in prison.

DC Shelly Reeve said: “Langford has proven he has little regard for the welfare of others, leaving his numerous victims with some nasty injuries.

“This sentence will ensure he is not free to harm the public any time soon.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival in 2019. Back row left to right: Paul Cornell, Douglas Kell, Brian Kell BEM & Robert Taylor. Front row left to righ:t Noah Randle, Jasper Jon Kell. Picture: BRIAN KELL

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Tennis: Chatteris club celebrate successful 2018 season

Chatteris Tennis Club's men's thirds celebrate promotion

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Dance to the sounds of Abba with a tribute band at Ely Maltings

Abba ReBjorn come to the Maltings in Ely. Picture: Abba Rebjorn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists