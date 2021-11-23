News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Private Lives ‘a fitting tribute to Coward’

person

Angela Singer

Published: 12:40 PM November 23, 2021
Updated: 12:42 PM November 23, 2021
Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday, November 27.

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday, November 27. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Private Lives is Noel Coward’s most performed play. If you have never seen it – or you have seen it 20 times, this version will delight you. 

Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers, have the elegance, the panache, the comic timing and the chemistry between them to add new depth to a comedy about a couple who cannot live with or without each other. 

As soon as he comes on stage, Nigel Havers with his suave poise gets a laugh at every line. Patricia Hodge’s performance, like his, is adroit, nuanced, funny and lovely – we also discover that she has a beautiful singing voice.

We are completely convinced that these two have been married – and always will be in spirit.  

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Coward’s characters, Amanda (Latin for she who must be loved) and Elyot had a tempestuous marriage. They were simply, as they say, too much in love.  Every suspicion, every hiccup, caused a storm - which finally drove them to divorce. 

We meet them five years on when they are each about to begin their honeymoon with a new partner. Two characters this similar would of course have chosen the same destination.

The stage is open to show designer Simon Higlett’s stunning set of a pretty pink and white hotel on the French coast. Amanda and Elyot come out onto adjoining balconies.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’
  3. 3 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into  
  1. 4 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
  2. 5 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  3. 6 Hospital calls on volunteers to take up winter role
  4. 7 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
  5. 8 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
  6. 9 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
  7. 10 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising

As each one sits down, unknowingly back-to-back to enjoy the view, a tune played evokes memories – and they sing along to it. 

After initial indignation that the other has appeared at this most inopportune moment, they realise they are still in love.

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

What fools they were to break up, they say – over petty jealousies. But if they still nurture a passion for each other, they also retain an absolute compulsion to argue at every instant.

Is this a relationship of fireworks– or what happens when you throw the whole box on the fire? 

And when they decide, swept away in joyous rapture, to run off together what happens to the abandoned newly weds?

Sweet Sibyl, played by Natalie Walter and substantial Victor (Dugald Bruce-Lockhart) are no slouches – they too will stand up for themselves. 

Slickly directed by Christopher Luscombe, this is the first play to be staged by the new Nigel Havers Theatre Company. It is a fitting tribute to Coward, revered in his day as “The Master.” Hodge and Havers are a tour de force. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday, November 27. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. 

Private Lives is at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday November 27. - Credit: Tristram Kenton


Theatre
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas | Gallery

Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon