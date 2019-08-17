Advanced search

Cambridgeshire projects awarded £208,000 from BBC Children in Need

17 August, 2019 - 10:00
STARS Children's Bereavement Support Service, in Cambridge, has received a grant from Children in Need. It will use a three-year grant of £87,148 to provide counselling for children and young people in Fenland. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

More than £200,000 has been awarded to two Cambridgeshire projects that help young people by BBC Children in Need.

STARS Children's Bereavement Support Service has received a three-year grant of £87,148 to provide counselling for children and young people in Fenland and the surrounding areas affected by complex bereavement.

The provision of therapeutic support aims to improve family relationships while increasing the children's emotional wellbeing and expression for a positive future.

Anne-Marie McKiernan, project lead at STARS Children's Bereavement Support Service, said: "Our dedicated programme of support will go on to positively impact the lives of vulnerable, bereaved young people across Cambridgeshire.

"Many of the children and young people referred to STARS are trying to navigate their way through often complex and overwhelming emotions associated with the death of someone close."

Link to Change working across Cambridgeshire and Pan has also benefitted in this latest round, receiving a three-year grant of £120,938 to provide their Dodgems Project.

The project is a program of therapeutic one-to-one support and other activities for boys and young men aged 12 - 18 facing child sexual exploitation and criminal exploitation.

Across Cambridgeshire BBC Children in Need is currently funding 11 projects to a value of £983,000.

The grants have been allocated through the charity's main grants programme.

