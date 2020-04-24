Pub launches ‘Save Pub Life’ gift card scheme to keep business running during coronavirus lockdown

A Fenland pub has joined a national campaign to help earn support whilst their doors are closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Three Tuns in Doddington has signed up to the Save Pub Life scheme, which allows residents to buy a gift card to use in the pub once it reopens.

The campaign, ran by the Budweiser Brewing Group, are also supporting pubs who have already signed up by matching any donation given, which in turn can try to relieve the financial burden pubs may face due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tina Leonard, who runs The Three Tuns with husband Rob, said: “It’s a campaign we’ve joined which aims to Save Pub Life whilst our doors are closed, an initiative by Budweiser Brewing Group.

“I was tagged in a post about the page which has been set up by AB InBev and received an email from Greene King. We joined a couple of days ago but have only just gone live.”

Residents have already taken to the appeal on social media since it was launched today (Friday, April 24), where they can buy a gift card ranging from £10 to £100.

But although there is a limit as to how much brewing company AB InBev will contribute, it is hoped the local community can get behind The Three Tuns during testing times.

Tina added: “I believe there is an upper limit of £1000, so anything over this won’t be doubled.

“From today, people can buy a gift card for our pub for when we reopen, Budweiser Brewing Group will match the donation gifting it directly to us.”

To buy a gift card or for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3bEye5O.