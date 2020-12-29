News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Oh no... not again!’ Pub staff make light of Tier 4 announcement

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:23 PM December 29, 2020    Updated: 3:24 PM December 29, 2020
Owners of the Lamb and Flag pub in Welney attempted to make light of the devastating Tier 4 announcement with this hilarious photo. 

- Credit: Facebook/Lamb & Flag Welney 

Staff at a pub hit by Tier 4 restrictions attempted to make light of the devastating situation by posing for a hilarious photo for social media.  

The team at the Lamb and Flag in Welney were snapped holding stiff drinks following the Government’s announcement of another lockdown.  

One employee in the picture – which has since been liked almost 100 times – can be seen holding up a sign which reads ‘Furlough Again’.  

Owners Dennis and Georgina Birch released a statement on social media with the picture attached ahead of the rule change from Boxing Day. 

They said: “Oh no not again... Tier 4; from Boxing Day we’ll be going into Tier 4 and back to takeaways only.  

“Anyone with a Boxing Day or New Years Eve booking please get in touch to discuss cancellation or takeaway option. 

“We will only be offering our normal takeaway menu, apart from on Boxing Day. 

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas and thank you for your ongoing support.”  

The pub had already made some “difficult decisions” after the previous Tier 2 announcement, reducing capacity once again after the first lockdown.  

A previous statement reads: “We need your support more than ever to protect ‘your’ local and our staff.  

“We have sadly already lost a third of our workforce and we are trying very hard to be optimistic about moving forward.  

“Safety first will always be our mantra and we wish everyone a peaceful future moving forward.” 

Coronavirus
Welney News

