Pub wins award for best place to spend a penny in March

12 November, 2019 - 17:13
A March pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets - in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019.

The Hippodrome in Dartford Road has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of "away from home" toilet provision across the UK.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Hippodrome, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Charlotte Turner.

She said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director, Mike Bone, said: "The toilets at The Hippodrome have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub richly deserves its platinum award."

