Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 17 February 2019

Knowles Transport of New Road, Wimblington, PE15 ORG is applying for a licence to use Salters Distribution Centre

Knowles Transport of New Road, Wimblington, PE15 ORG is applying for a licence to use Salters Distribution Centre, Leverington Road, Wisbech, PE13 1PL as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 15 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land near the operating centres, who believe that their enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make their written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the Wimblington address given at the top of this notice.

A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

