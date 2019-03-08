Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 17 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Nagel Langdons Ltd is applying for a licence to use Chiltern Cold Storage

Nagel Langdons Ltd of Showground Road, Bridgwater, Somerset TA6 6AJ is applying for a licence to use Chiltern Cold Storage, Chiltern House, Shrewsbury Ave, Woodston Ind Est, Peterborough PE2 7LB as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 8 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Lorry driver shockingly suffers only ‘minor injuries’ after his HGV over-turned and landed sideways in a field on A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

The over-turned white HGV which landed sideways in a field just off the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: TWITTER / CAMBS COPS

Former prison worker who got teenage girl pregnant jailed for four years - and now he’s worried about being other side of prison system

Former prison worker Jake Wharton jailed after sexual assault on teenage girl. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

Lorry stopped on March bypass expected to cause major delays after ‘smoke pours from back of HGV trailer’

Expect delays on the March bypass near Wisbech Road this afternoon due to a broken down HGV. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘There is no reason why people form the LGBT+ community can’t foster’ says Chatteris foster dad to six boys

Sherwin has been a foster carer for 10 years. He is supporting a campaign to encourage more LGBT foster carers. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lorry driver shockingly suffers only ‘minor injuries’ after his HGV over-turned and landed sideways in a field on A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

The over-turned white HGV which landed sideways in a field just off the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: TWITTER / CAMBS COPS

Former prison worker who got teenage girl pregnant jailed for four years - and now he’s worried about being other side of prison system

Former prison worker Jake Wharton jailed after sexual assault on teenage girl. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES

Lorry stopped on March bypass expected to cause major delays after ‘smoke pours from back of HGV trailer’

Expect delays on the March bypass near Wisbech Road this afternoon due to a broken down HGV. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘There is no reason why people form the LGBT+ community can’t foster’ says Chatteris foster dad to six boys

Sherwin has been a foster carer for 10 years. He is supporting a campaign to encourage more LGBT foster carers. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the Cambs Times

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notices

Police in Cambridgeshire to conduct ‘reassurance patrols’ at our region’s mosques following the harrowing events in New Zealand

Police in Cambridgeshire have announced they will be conducting “reassurance patrols” at our county’s mosques following the New Zealand shootings. Picture: GEOGRAPH

Short film festival at Babylon Gallery in Ely

A new short film festival comes to the Babylon Arts in Ely next week. One of the films that will be shown is Exit Stategy. Picture: CAROLINE CRAWLEY.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists