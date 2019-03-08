LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Charlie Boughton, have on the 07/03/2019, applied to Fenland District Council as the Licensing Authority for the grant of a premises licence in respect of Fields End Water Ltd, Benwick Rd, Doddington, March PE15 0TY:

Sale by Retail of Alcohol Days and Times: Monday-Saturday 11.00-20.30 Sunday 12.00-20.30

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambs PE15 8NQ

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 02/04/2019

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.