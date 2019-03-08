Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 23:59 26 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Sam Clarke trading as East Anglia Traffic Ltd of 9/10 The Crescent Wisbech PE13 1EH is applying for a licence to use English Drove Farm English Drove PE6 0TJ as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bear to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

March woman behind bars for stealing £10,000 from elderly couple - she was caught spending cash on scratch cards and gambling vouchers

Deborah Green, of Deerfield Road, March, stole more than £10,000 from a vulnerable elderly couple and spent the cash on scratch cards and gambling vouchers. The 56-year-old has been jailed for two years. Picture: POLICE.

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

