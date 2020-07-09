Cambs police make 11 drink-driving arrests since pubs reopened five days ago

Police have made 11 drink-driving arrests across Cambridgeshire since pubs reopened just five days ago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officers are reminding people it is “simply not worth the risk” of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs and have highlighted the consequences.

Offenders can receive:

• A minimum of a 12-month driving ban

• A criminal record

• A fine of up to £5,000

• Up to six months in prison

• An endorsement on your license for 11 years

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Since the pubs re-opened five days ago, we’ve made 11 drink drive arrests.

“Don’t add yourself to that list. Driving while under the influence is one of the ‘fatal four’ causes of collisions together with using a phone behind the wheel, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol is simply not worth the risk.

“Any amount of alcohol or drugs in your body can affect your ability to drive and hundreds of people are killed or injured each year as a result.

“You can report suspected drink or drug drivers via our confidential 24/7 hotline on 0800 032 0845.”

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Drink-drug-driving