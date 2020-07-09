Advanced search

Cambs police make 11 drink-driving arrests since pubs reopened five days ago

PUBLISHED: 16:44 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 09 July 2020

Cambridgeshire Police have made 11 drink-driving arrests across the county since pubs reopened just five days ago. Picture: Lauren Alexander

Cambridgeshire Police have made 11 drink-driving arrests across the county since pubs reopened just five days ago. Picture: Lauren Alexander

Archant

Police have made 11 drink-driving arrests across Cambridgeshire since pubs reopened just five days ago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officers are reminding people it is “simply not worth the risk” of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs and have highlighted the consequences.

Offenders can receive:

• A minimum of a 12-month driving ban

• A criminal record

• A fine of up to £5,000

You may also want to watch:

• Up to six months in prison

• An endorsement on your license for 11 years

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Since the pubs re-opened five days ago, we’ve made 11 drink drive arrests.

“Don’t add yourself to that list. Driving while under the influence is one of the ‘fatal four’ causes of collisions together with using a phone behind the wheel, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol is simply not worth the risk.

“Any amount of alcohol or drugs in your body can affect your ability to drive and hundreds of people are killed or injured each year as a result.

“You can report suspected drink or drug drivers via our confidential 24/7 hotline on 0800 032 0845.”

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Drink-drug-driving

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

First trains along restored Wisbech to March line could be running by 2028 after business case gets the green light

Few have campaigned longer and harder to restore the rail link from Wisbech to March than Steve Barclay MP. Here he is in 2016:

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fenland care home bans visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has temporarily banned visitors following confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Barchester/carehome.co.uk

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

First trains along restored Wisbech to March line could be running by 2028 after business case gets the green light

Few have campaigned longer and harder to restore the rail link from Wisbech to March than Steve Barclay MP. Here he is in 2016:

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambs police make 11 drink-driving arrests since pubs reopened five days ago

Cambridgeshire Police have made 11 drink-driving arrests across the county since pubs reopened just five days ago. Picture: Lauren Alexander

Nearly 300 supporters raise more than £33,500 for Cambs hospice during lockdown

More than £33,500 has been raised at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s virtual Star Shine Walk during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Whittlesey woman aims to turn nation blue through poppy appeal to remember coronavirus victims

Kim Kynaston launched The Blue Poppy Appeal in a bid to remember those affected or battling through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/KIM KYNASTON

Woman charged after Fenland police officer assaulted in Cambs town

Claire Roper from Whittlesey has been charged after police officer was assaulted in the Fenland town this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Fen residents can now pay council bills at Post Offices and convenience stores

Fenland residents can now pay their council bills at Post Offices and convenience stores across the region. Picture: Flickr/Lydia/For Reuse