Farm donates pumpkins and money to hospitals ‘close to our hearts’

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:49 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 12:50 PM October 20, 2021
Camilla Stacey (L) and her daughter Ellie Veal (R) from Pumpkins at Freshfields have donated pumpkins.

Camilla Stacey (L) and her daughter Ellie Veal (R) from Pumpkins at Freshfields have donated pumpkins to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for children to enjoy over Halloween.

A family that runs one of Fenland's pumpkin patches has donated to children who will be in hospital over Halloween as it is a cause close to their hearts.  

Camilla Stacey and her daughter Ellie Veal from Pumpkins at Freshfields visited their local hospital, Hinchingbrooke’s holly ward yesterday (October 19). 

It was only two years ago on Halloween that Ellie was in hospital herself at Great Ormond Street needing treatment, so both hospitals are very close to their hearts at the farm. 

“Ellie had to have a heart operation back in 2019,” said Camilla. 

“We thought she might have to have the operation at six-months-old, but she went downhill really quickly and ended up going to hospital on blue lights. 

Freshfields farm visited Hinchingbrooke Hospital to donate pumpkins to those on the children's ward

Freshfields farm visited Hinchingbrooke Hospital to donate pumpkins to those on the children's ward. Camilla Stacey's (L) daughter, Ellie Veal (m) was in hospital over Halloween 2019 having a heart operation. - Credit: Pumpkins at Freshfields

Camilla Stacey's daughter, Ellie Veal was in hospital over Halloween 2019 having a heart operation.

Camilla Stacey's daughter, Ellie Veal was in hospital over Halloween 2019 having a heart operation. - Credit: Pumpkins at Freshfields

“My father runs the farm, so we donate pumpkins to Hinchingbrooke and, as it’s harder to get to Great Ormond Street, we raise money for them at the pumpkin patch.” 

Last year, Freshfields raised £413 and they’re hoping to beat that total this year. 

Halloween
Cambridgeshire
Ramsey News

