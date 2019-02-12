Whitemoor Prison: ‘Strongest possible punishment’ for prisoners who attacked staff
PUBLISHED: 10:34 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 26 February 2019
Prisoners who attacked staff at HMP Whitemoor will receive the “strongest possible punishment”, officials have said.
An elite enforcement squad was deployed to the prison in March yesterday afternoon, after an incident left six prison officers bruised and battered in need of hospital treatment.
The trouble flared on C wing and lasted for two hours before it was brought under control.
Some of those staff members injured at the prison were beaten by pool cues and had pool balls thrown at them.
In a statement issued this morning, the Prison Service confirmed that prison officers received medical treatment but did not divulge further details.
A spokesperson at the Ministry of Justice said: “Staff at HMP Whitemoor successfully resolved an incident on one wing of the prison yesterday afternoon.
“We do not tolerate violence in our prisons and, where incidents like this occur, will always push for the strongest possible punishment for those involved.”
The disturbance has been described as a “major incident” by sources, who say one staff member was left with a split nose and the other hit with a “flying pool ball”.
A source told this newspaper that all six were taken to hospital with “bad bruises and numerous injuries”.
“One got hit straight in the eye,” they added.