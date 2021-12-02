Gallery

Isabella Rose (pictured) won top prize ahead of this year's Whittlesey Extravaganza event. - Credit: RWT Photography

There was plenty of fun and laughter to be had as the Whittlesey Extravaganza prepares to bring happiness to residents once more.

For one primary school pupil, she certainly had something to smile about.

Isabella Rose, of Alderman Jacobs Primary School, created a Christmas tree as part of a drawing competition organised by the Whittlesey Extravaganza committee.

The 10-year-old's design caught the eyes of judges to ensure she won overall top prize of five family wristbands for the annual event on Saturday, December 11.

A family bingo at St Andrew's Church Hall in Whittlesey raised funds towards this year's Christmas extravaganza. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Others also supported the cause thanks to a family bingo fundraising at St Andrew’s Church Hall on November 27.

Children, families and friends took part to raise funds towards the extravaganza, which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Christmas spectacular will take place in Whittlesey town centre between 3.30-7pm.

Wristbands, priced at £5 per person for unlimited rides, will be available from 2.30pm at the Buttercross in Market Square.

For more information, visit the Whittlesey Extravaganza Facebook page.

