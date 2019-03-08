Primary school pupils take on fun team-building challenges at skills initiative

Year Five pupils from All Saints Primary School in March took part in numerous team-building exercises recently. Picture: BILLY GRIFFITHS Archant

Schoolchildren from All Saints Primary School in March were able to develop their co-operative and creative skills as part of a team-building exercise morning recently.

The event, held by Young People March Ltd. (YPM), organised a range of different challenges for year five and six pupils whilst enabling the children to have lots of fun.

First off was an icebreaker task, whereby each child had to have their feet inside a hula-hoop while the number of hoops decreased.

Next up was the brain teaser as pupils needed to get a chicken, fox and a bag of corn to the other side of the river without having the chicken eat the fox or the fox eat the chicken.

A 20-question quiz and a shopping test soon followed, with each team being given 10 minutes to design and create space pods for their aliens, the winners being judged on making the least mess.

Speaking after the event, one year six pupil said: "We had a great time and I think that I will go back with my friends.

Another added: "I think that it is a good place to hang out and meet new friends".

For more information regarding YPM, call 01354 650645 or email admin@ypm.org.uk.

