Pupils get first tour of Cromwell Community College's new primary phase development

PUBLISHED: 11:37 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 17 December 2019

Pupils get first tour of Cromwell Community College’s new primary phase development. Picture: ATHENE COMMS

Archant

Three pupils had a tour of the new primary school set to be built at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.

The school will welcome its youngest pupils when the primary phase provision opens in September 2020.

It will become the first educational establishment in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years.

Pre-schoolers, Florence, Jacob and Pippa enjoyed visiting the site with a tour from site manager Darren Moffat from Morgan Sindall Group.

They were even lucky enough to take some of the protective clothing back for use in their role play area at Willows Day Nursery in Chatteris.

Claire Macdonald, head of primary phase at Cromwell Community College, said: "Having the young pupils on site was fabulous and made it very real that this time next year, there would be nativity rehearsals and end of first term events taking place at Cromwell.

"The whole college is excited about the new development.

"Our oldest pupils are especially excited about the prospect of having an all-through school and are keen to help develop a range of activities from gardening in the planned allotment to supporting pupils with reading."

Parents can submit applications for primary and pre-school places by January 15 2020.

The college is continuing to hold information tours about the primary phase on Wednesday January 8 2020 (9am to 10am) and Monday January 13 (2pm to 3pm).

If you are interested in visiting Cromwell Community College for a place for your child to start school in September 2020, please contact the main office to make an appointment on 01354 692193 email: office@cromwell.cambs.sch.uk.

When completed, the primary phase will have brand new classrooms, hall, playground and outdoor areas as well as access to the college's facilities which include a food technology block, design technology resources and sports amenities.

Mrs Macdonald has also made positive links with the local museum, care home, town council and local church group so that primary phase pupils can work together on a range of local projects and initiatives.

For more information about admissions to primary school or to access the First Steps information go to https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/children-and-families/schools-&-learning/apply-for-a-school-place

