Marshland High School students create more than 20 hampers for those in need

Students from Marshland High School made more than 20 hampers full of non-perishable goods for those in need. Picture: Supplied

A group of Fen students created more than 20 hampers for those in need this Christmas.

The Marshland High School pupils filled the hampers with non-perishable goods and were delivered with gloves and socks.

The project was all in aid of Wisbech-based Octavia View Ferry Project which is a not-for-profit organisation helping the homeless across the region.

Keith Smith, director of the Ferry Project met with four Marshland prefects Olivia Marshall, Annabelle Francourt, Eleanor Jackson and Grace Ashton.

He said: "I shared information about the charity and of the difference that acts such as this make to users of the services."

A spokesman for the school said: "Students are encouraged to think about others, taking time to show kindness and understand the importance of gratitude.

"Once again our students have participated in putting together food hampers for Octavia View Ferry project, making sure that people understand that they matter and that others care."

As in previous years, the students also put together and decorated shoe boxes full of toiletries, toys and sweets for the local Womens' Refuge.