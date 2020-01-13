Advanced search

Wimblington pupils make the headlines at The Guardian

PUBLISHED: 18:32 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 13 January 2020

Pupils from a Wimblington primary school made the headlines as they spent a day at The Guardian newspaper.

Seventeen children from years 5 and 6 from Thomas Eaton Primary Academy learnt how to be journalists at the London Kings Cross offices.

They learnt about how to structure a newspaper report, write headlines and insert pictures and captions.

The children used the latest technology to create their own front page about real news stories, starting with a lead paragraph with the "5 Ws" of who, what, where, when and why.

"It was a really fun experience, as we got to see what all the jobs were like," said one 10-year-old.

"It made me want to be a journalist when I grow up."

Guardian workshops attract young people from all over the world, and places are highly sought after.

"I have been planning this trip since last March," said teacher Mrs Bultitude.

"It was a brilliant opportunity for the children to see a busy national newspaper office at work.

"The school wanted the children to experience a working environment outside their daily lives and raise their aspirations."

