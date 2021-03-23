Published: 11:55 AM March 23, 2021

Trust nobody

I read with dismay at the breeder who had a puppy stolen.

I would like to offer some advice if I may, which might help avoid things like this from happening.

The first bit of advice is "trust nobody" and secondly, do NOT give your address to complete strangers.

There are, sadly, too many bad people in the world, who will steal from others.

Invest in a cheap IP camera. They can be had for as little as £50 and are easy to set up.

Secondly, when someone calls to inquire about the puppy, ask them questions, tell them they need to make an appointment and stick to the time.

Tell them that you have security cameras and will be photographed before they are invited in.

When they knock on the door, take their photo through a window, do *not* open the door until you have.

Those who mean harm, won't like this and might just leave right away.

Make sure you have someone with you, and if you invite the potential buyers into your home, lock the door behind them and put the key in your pocket.

If they want to grab and run they won't be able to. Do *not* hand over the puppy until you have the cash in your hand.

Tell them you need their details for the insurance and microchip.

This might seem too much effort to some, and others will accuse me of going over the top and telling me that I am 'sad' not to trust people, but not trusting people keeps you safe!



With the price of puppies being crazy right now, not only will the breeder lose thousands, but they will feel sick with worry.



It seems incredible to me that anyone would invite complete strangers into their home.

Perhaps being born and brought up in the army has made me very cautious and untrusting.

Bad people will want to steal from you. Don't make it easy for them.

PAM THOMPSON, Wisbech





Care workers must not be penalised

I am absolutely disgusted with those curmudgeons at the Supreme Court who has ruled that care workers should not be paid when sleeping on duty.

It would serve the care bosses right, who presumably initiated this action, plus other institutions of that ilk, if the workers just stayed at home and waited to be called out.

But, of course, this would mean they would still be out of pocket because if they were called out, it would incur extra expenses which would not be honoured.

Work to rule, or strike action, including public protests would be justified in my opinion.

It is not uncommon for various workers in other occupations to sleep on duty, like some fire-fighters, aircraft co-pilots, escort coach drivers, and even police offers, such as in New York.

This is to name just a few and all expect to be paid.

This blatant discriminating penny pinching must stop now!

BARRY COLLING, Witchford





I feel I have been mugged

We read weekly/daily on all versions of the ancient and modern styles of the information media its many themes of news.

Many of us are following and will continue to follow the trail of the refusal of Cambs County Council to release into the public domain in full the FARMGATE REPORT as directed by the audit and accounts committee chairman.

As a county taxpayer, I feel that I have been mugged and should dial 999.

Unfortunately, there are too many people involved and the guilty group keeping their heads below the parapet praying the report will be shred.

Not one Tory councillor has dared to come out in favour of the report's release - ask your own county councillor where he/she stands.

One also has to note that the council's inhouse standards officers/solicitors have kept a low profile - makes one wonder why (fear or bullying).

Within the county, we could also add the Machiavelli surrounding the council's own company This Land.

A company that apparently is bleeding out taxpayers money week by week.

If you have not followed either news item, it all make fascinating unclean reading and view ''You Tube'' zoom council meetings for entertainment.

Well, it is lockdown.

KENNETH CRANFIELD
















