Pure Heart Homecare is a privately owned, domiciliary (home) care agency based in Outwell, near Wisbech, proudly providing care and support to adults in and around Wisbech, Downham Market and March.

From its inception and registration by founding Directors - Laura and Nicole - four years ago, Pure Heart Homecare has continued to go from strength to strength.

Now employing a team of 50, Pure Heart work tirelessly to support those in the local community.

What is Homecare?

Also known as domiciliary care, homecare is delivered by professional caregivers - or support workers - in the comfort of the users own home.

At Pure Heart, the services we offer allow our service users to feel empowered to live independent and supported lives, whilst being cared for at all times with dignity and respect, in the comfort of their own homes. Providing them with the best person-centred care possible.

Our aim is to consistently provide highly skilled personnel, all of whom hold the relevant qualifications and qualities to deliver first-rate care.

The training we provide our Support Workers is detailed and thorough. We are really proud of our incredibly hardworking team.

Not only are they reliable, hardworking, honest, and compassionate, but they consistently deliver, day in and day out.

Strong core values are an essential part of how Pure Heart is run, how our team works, and how we look after and support each and every one of our service users - with PRIDE:

Pure Heart Homecare is licenced under the Care Quality Commission for Best Practice and is recommended on www.homecare.co.uk

It’s Official…

WE ARE IN OUR NEW OFFICE!

Plenty of space for growth and ease of access for anyone wishing to visit - feel free to drop in for a chat!

THINK YOU WOULD MAKE A GREAT SUPPORT WORKER?

We are always looking for amazing people to join our team, so why not get in touch? Contact our Business & Recruitment Administrator, Marsha via marsha@purehearthomecare.co.uk

The role of a Support Worker is incredibly rewarding. The satisfaction that comes from knowing you are helping and enabling vulnerable adults live as independently as possible by providing healthcare and lifestyle support.

If you are kind, caring and compassionate, a good and patient listener, and willing to support with personal care, meal preparation, administering medication, social inclusion, shopping and light household duties, then please do get in touch. We really would love to hear from you.

If you would like more information on how we can help you, or a loved one, get the support needed, please do get in touch

01945 773861 admin@purehearthomecare.co.uk

www.purehearthomecare.co.uk

130 Wisbech Rd, Outwell, Wisbech PE14 8PF