Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT Archant

A burglar smashed the back window of a March restaurant before stealing £100 from the till - however their face was caught on CCTV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant on Station Road was broken into at 5.30pm on Wednesday July 22 and the owners have since shared images and video footage of the man on social media.

In one short clip, the man can be seen trying to punch the CCTV camera to turn it off. However, he was unsuccessful.

You may also want to watch:

A description given by someone who had seen the man in another shop before the break-in said: “He was walking with a limp, had an English accent, quite husky voice and sounded a bit slurry.

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

“He had a few teeth missing and under his left nostril he had a black hole/scab about the size of a five pence piece.”

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating a burglary which took place on 22 July at about 5.30pm at a Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March. The offender(s) smashed a window at the back of the property. Approximately £100 was stolen from the till.

Anyone with information should contact police via www.cambs.police.uk/report with reference 35/48548/20