Advanced search

Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 14:48 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 23 July 2020

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Archant

A burglar smashed the back window of a March restaurant before stealing £100 from the till - however their face was caught on CCTV.

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETTBurglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant on Station Road was broken into at 5.30pm on Wednesday July 22 and the owners have since shared images and video footage of the man on social media.

In one short clip, the man can be seen trying to punch the CCTV camera to turn it off. However, he was unsuccessful.

You may also want to watch:

A description given by someone who had seen the man in another shop before the break-in said: “He was walking with a limp, had an English accent, quite husky voice and sounded a bit slurry.

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETTBurglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

“He had a few teeth missing and under his left nostril he had a black hole/scab about the size of a five pence piece.”

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating a burglary which took place on 22 July at about 5.30pm at a Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March. The offender(s) smashed a window at the back of the property. Approximately £100 was stolen from the till.

Anyone with information should contact police via www.cambs.police.uk/report with reference 35/48548/20

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers

Becki Thomas of Chatteris has been charged with assaulting three police officers and will appear in court today (July 22). Picture: Martyn Moore

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

Plans have been submitted to convert rooms at The Green Welly Motel into flats. Image: Supplied

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers

Becki Thomas of Chatteris has been charged with assaulting three police officers and will appear in court today (July 22). Picture: Martyn Moore

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

Plans have been submitted to convert rooms at The Green Welly Motel into flats. Image: Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Drivers caught speeding over 110mph on main road through Cambs

Two drivers were caught speeding, one at 110mph on the A14 and another at 150mph on the A1 north. Picture: Twitter/@roadpoliceBCH

Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

New stretch of A14 is “crucial” to economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic

The official opening of the stretch of road took place in February

Mepal pub unveils outdoor container bar as team adjust to life post-lockdown

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK