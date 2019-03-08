Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:44 22 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

PX Farms Limited trading as PX Farms Limited of Scotland Farm, Dry Drayton, Cambridge CB23 8AU is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Fir Tree Farm. Lakes End, Welney, Wisbech PE14 9QH

You may also want to watch:

PX Farms Limited trading as PX Farms Limited of Scotland Farm, Dry Drayton, Cambridge CB23 8AU is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Fir Tree Farm. Lakes End, Welney, Wisbech PE14 9QH

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Warning to drivers on country roads after van and tractor crash

Warning to drivers on country roads after van and tractor crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.

Warning to drivers on country roads after van and tractor crash

Warning to drivers on country roads after van and tractor crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

The only way is up says Neale-Wade principal with the academy showing huge increase in numbers gaining high marks in English and maths

Executive principal Jason Wing said: We are thrilled with these results and it is great to see improvements across the board, especially within Maths and English where we have worked hard to excel our provisions.

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER

Hoseasons boss: ‘How I overcame vicious bullying’

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons. Pic: Archant

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists