A charity race night will be held at the March Braza Club next month in a bid to raise cash for community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESACT.

In a "very new approach" for the not-for-profit organisation, bosses hope the event will bring people together to help fund their community transport services in Cambridgeshire.

Tickets cost £5 per person and there are only 80 tickets available to purchase - organisers say all of the money will go towards providing transport services and befriending clubs.

The organisation is calling for businesses to lend a hand by donating prizes for the race night event and displaying the poster around town.

Businesses that help out have been promised a mention in the next edition of the organisation's newsletter.

A spokesman for FACT, HACT and ESACT said: "This is a very new approach for us and we are hoping that local businesses will join us to help us continue to provide our community transport services throughout Fenland, Huntingdonshire and East Cambridgeshire.

To purchase tickets, call 01354 661234 or email: amy@cotransport.org