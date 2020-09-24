Radio station run by and for Fenland youngsters appoints new manager

David Carr has been appointed as the station manager for Fenland Youth Radio, which launched in September.

A new radio station in the Fens which launched this month has revealed its new manager.

David Carr has been appointed as the station manager for Fenland Youth Radio, which launched in September.

David Carr was appointed as station manager of Fenland Youth Radio, as it aims to continue developing since hitting the airwaves.

Carr, 21, is also involved with the Young Technicians group, which develops young people to reach their potential in entertainment.

Pino Soccio, director of Fenland Youth Radio, said: “David has shown outstanding commitment whilst with the Young Technicians. This is a great stepping stone in his personal development and he will be an enormous asset as the station develops.”

David Carr has been appointed as the station manager for Fenland Youth Radio, which launched in September. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE David Carr has been appointed as the station manager for Fenland Youth Radio, which launched in September. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Fenland Youth Radio first hit the airwaves on September 1 at their Peel House studio in Whittlesey following a successful trial run.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Councillor David Mason alongside The Voice Kids UK star George Elliott, from Peterborough, officially launched the station as it aims to serve both Whittlesey and the wider community.

For more information on Fenland Youth Radio, visit: www.fenlandyouthradio.com.

