Published: 10:43 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM March 26, 2021

Members of Fenland Youth Radio paused outside their headquarters at Peel House in Whittlesey to remember those who lost their lives due to Covid-19. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

A community radio station paused to remember those who lost their lives to coronavirus, one year on from the first national lockdown.

Members of Fenland Youth Radio stood outside their headquarters at Peel House in Whittlesey as part of the national day of reflection on March 23.

The pause, broadcast on the station’s Facebook page, coincided with the national event on Tuesday evening where residents remembered those who have died during the pandemic with a minute’s silence and a doorstep vigil.

A spokesperson for Fenland Youth Radio said: “Those who paused were socially distanced.

“The message was of support and reflection to those who lost a family member, a friend, or someone they simply knew of.”

Peel House in Whittlesey was lit up one year on from when the first national Covid-19 lockdown was announced. - Credit: Fenland Youth Radio

You may also want to watch:

The day of reflection marked one year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first stay-at-home order for the country as deaths linked to Covid-19 began to rise.