Two skydivers freefalling at 120mph almost collided with two US fighter planes travelling at nearly 350mph over Chatteris airfield.

The near-miss incident - which saw two F15 aircrafts passing directly under the skydivers - was caught on camera, thanks to a Go-Pro camera that had been fitted to one of the parachutist's helmets.

The pilots from RAF Lakenheath were not told that the Chatteris parachute site was active, according to a report from the UK Airprox Board.

The board was shown footage from the incident - which happened on April 17 at 1.17pm - and "could clearly see the F15s passing beneath, although it was difficult to assess the actual distance".

Since the incident, which was classified as having a 'medium' risk of collision, the unit says it has re-briefed all of its crews to make them aware of Chatteris airfield's status.

The Airprox report commended the "proactive measures" that had been taken to remind all the crews of the need to avoid Chatteris parachuting site and stated that "there was very little more that Chatteris could have done".

It added that "the parachutists had no control over their speed or direction in freefall, but, given Chatteris' location in their local operating area, the crew should have either questioned air traffic control on whether it was active before overflying it, or avoided it anyway until they could determine the status".

The report also states that "the F15 pilots should have known that Chatteris was active prior to getting airborne" and that "the crews did not see the parachutists and neither the crews nor the parachutists were able to take any action".

The report continues to say that the jets had made a turn shortly before to avoid a refuelling tanker and were "then handed over from air traffic controllers at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to those at RAF Lakenheath.

"However, the frequency became busy just as they transferred and so, by the time the F15 pilots checked in with the controller, they were already about to fly over Chatteris."

A safety barrier assessment by the UK Airprox Board deemed several ground and flight elements as 'ineffective'.

These included that air traffic control did not advise the F15 pilots that Chatteris was active and that Air Traffic Control did not provide the pilots with sufficient information to allow them to keep clear of Chatteris.

In the report, one of the F15 pilots said he took avoiding action from a KC135 jet that was on a collision course with the formation.

He added that he was not aware that Chatteris airfield was active and that it was not mentioned by air traffic control.

The UK Airprox Board's objective is to enhance air safety in the UK, in particular in respect of lessons to be learned and applied from Airprox occurrences reported within UK airspace.

An Airprox is a situation in which, in the opinion of a pilot or air traffic services personnel, the distance between aircraft as well as their relative positions and speed have been such that the safety of the aircraft involved may have been compromised.