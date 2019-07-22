Progress update on the new RAF memorial crowd-funded for Chatteris: Project is 'well underway' as boulder is bought in Wales

The rock purchased from Wales which will be used for the new RAF memorial after it was crowd-funded for Chatteris. Picture: British Legion / TINA PRIOR British Legion / TINA PRIOR

Chatteris' new memorial project is 'well underway' as a large boulder has been purchased for the £5,000 RAF tribute centre piece.

Spearheaded by the Chatteris Royal British Legion, the memorial idea came about in 2018 during the centenary year of the formation of the Royal Air Force.

Local organisations have teamed up with the town's British Legion to create a permanent memorial for the planes and crew who came down in Chatteris during WW2.

A crowd funding page was set up and grants were applied for to pay for the predicted £5,000 bill - £3,500 has already been raised from various sources.

The cash will cover the cost of a stone, transportation, ground works, signage and other associated costs - crowd funding is currently still open.

Jack's supermarket is also supporting the project and shoppers can vote for the RAF memorial to benefit from extra funding in store.

A spokesman said: "We would now urge shoppers to help us secure an extra £500 by voting for the project in the local Jacks store.

"Just past the checkouts is a push-button voting column and the RAF Memorial Project is button number four."

The commemorative plaque will be created by the apprenticeship team at Stainless Metalcraft and will record the type of aircraft, aircraft number and date of crash.

The spokesman added: "It is hoped the memorial will be complete by spring 2020 and plans for an unveiling ceremony are well underway.

"We hope to include an RAF flypast as well as attendance by the RAF, local dignitaries and family members of those airmen who lost their lives in Chatteris.

"The committee who are spearheading this project would like to hear from anyone who may have any information or photographs for any of the aircraft crashes.

"Furthermore, funds are still required to enable the project to be completed in its entirety with the full respect & commitment that it deserves."

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/chatteris-raf-memorial and for more information, email: nglarke@gmail.com