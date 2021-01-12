Exclusive
Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera
- Credit: Lorraine DeVanche
An eagle-eyed photographer captured the moment an RAF Typhoon – which had just caused a sonic boom across the county – was refuelling.
Lorraine DeVanche from March captured the extremely rare moment on camera from her garden in Peyton Avenue this afternoon (January 12).
An avid plane spotter herself, Ms DeVanche – who is at home shielding – often snaps aeroplanes flying above her home.
She says she’s never quite captured something like this on camera before, the moments after a sonic boom hit the county and made national headlines.
“Two jets went out, and the first one caused the sonic boom, and because they were circling, they must have been running low on fuel,”
The plane had come from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and after a super-fast trip to Stansted Airport needed some urgent fuel for the journey home.
“They are not the greatest quality of photos but you have to bear in mind that they really are quite high up.
“I was out in the garden plane spotting and I was looking for F15s from RAF Lakenheath because we’re on their flight path.
“And I just saw this big plane and I thought ‘oh there’s a gull near that plane, that looks little’ and then I went ‘oh my god, not it’s not... that’s another plane’.”
The sonic boom from the plane Ms DeVanche managed to snap was heard all over Cambridgeshire, including parts of Essex, Hertfordshire and London.
Stories came out in the national newspapers and covered live on TV after thousands of residents reported a deafening explosion in the sky.
It wasn’t until after Ms DeVanche had posted her pictures on her Facebook page that she realised it was the same RAF Typhoon as the stories in the press.
“I’m into planes anyway and I have a sky scanner and take photos of planes all the time and I’m never in the right place when things happen.
“Lo and behold my friend messages me after I’ve posted the photos on Facebook and they said ‘that’s called right place at the right time’.
“It’s mad, people are apparently already trying to edit my photos and copy them onto websites – it's gone ballistic and I’m a bit flummoxed by it all to be fair.”