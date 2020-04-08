Video

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: They may be in lockdown but for RAF Wyton Voluntary Band the show must go on

RAF Wyton Band put on an amazing performance - from their living rooms! Here's how they did it and how it sounded. Picture; RAF WYTON BAND Archant

They may be a band in isolation but once a performer always a performer – as one Cambridgeshire group set out to show.

RAF Wyton area voluntary band took to YouTube to perform a rendition of A Bridge Too Far – through a visually stunning online display.

Unable to practice, parade or perform the band members delivered their latest performance remotely – and to growing acclaim.

The band is based at RAF Wyton near Huntingdon and was originally formed in 1955. All band members are volunteers, either MOD personnel serving at RAF Wyton and neighbouring stations, or civilians from the local community, giving up their own time to play in the Band.

The band undertakes a wide variety of engagements every year, ranging from concerts to military parades and recently had the honour of participating in the RAF100 Parade in London as part of the Massed Voluntary Bands contingent

Ensembles available for booking are: Concert Band, Military Marching Band, Swing Band, Clarinet Quartet, Brass Quintet and a Fanfare Team.

And to add that can now be added You Tube.