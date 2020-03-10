Last Night of the Proms celebrated in style at Whittlesey

Last Night of the Proms at Whittlesey with RAF Wyton band. Picture; RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A good turn-out welcomed the RAF Wyton voluntary band to Whittlesey to lead a spectacular Last Night of the Proms celebration.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Whittlesey the atmosphere inside the indoor bowls club was patriotic and enthusiastic as the evening got under way.

And there was a boost for charity, too, with money raised from the event going to support Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen Families and The Rotary Club good causes.

The conductor was Graham Sheldon.

One audience member said it was 'a fantastic evening made more special because the money raised is going to a worthy cause to aid our service men and women who have given so much in order that we can live in a safe and free society.' On March 20 at the Whittlesey Christian Church, Whittlesey Concert Band are starring with Peterborough Society of Magicians. Tickets £7.50 from the clerk at Peel House from Julie Windle on 01733 204445,

