'A legacy to be proud of' - Doddington family raise £900 to transform hospital maternity bereavement garden

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is muim Amy Farquhar Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover.

Pictured is surviving twin, Charlie. Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

Amy Farquhar, 30, organised a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses to create an "oasis of calm among the chaos" at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Amy, her husband James, and their four-year-old son Charlie gave the maternity bereavement garden to add plants, decorative pots, large sculptural windmills, lanterns and windchimes.

The work was in memory of Charlie's twin Alfie, who was stillborn as a result of complications from surgery carried out in the womb in an attempt to save the twins.

The family has also supplied 30 gift packages to families who have suffered the loss of a baby, and then have provided equipment to the bereavement midwife Carly MacDonald.

These included personalised memory sticks to enable families to print and view photographs, some baby hats, blankets and special clay to enable Carly and her team to make casts of babies' hands and feet.

Amy said: "We have done all of this as part of our fundraiser called ALF (Always Loved Forever) named in memory of Alfie.

"Without Alfie we would not have Charlie, so we wish to give him a legacy to be proud of."

