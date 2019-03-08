Advanced search

'A legacy to be proud of' - Doddington family raise £900 to transform hospital maternity bereavement garden

PUBLISHED: 16:44 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 09 October 2019

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is muim Amy Farquhar Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is muim Amy Farquhar Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

Archant

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover.

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is surviving twin, Charlie. Picture: AMY FARQUHARA Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is surviving twin, Charlie. Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

Amy Farquhar, 30, organised a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses to create an "oasis of calm among the chaos" at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Amy, her husband James, and their four-year-old son Charlie gave the maternity bereavement garden to add plants, decorative pots, large sculptural windmills, lanterns and windchimes.

The work was in memory of Charlie's twin Alfie, who was stillborn as a result of complications from surgery carried out in the womb in an attempt to save the twins.

The family has also supplied 30 gift packages to families who have suffered the loss of a baby, and then have provided equipment to the bereavement midwife Carly MacDonald.

These included personalised memory sticks to enable families to print and view photographs, some baby hats, blankets and special clay to enable Carly and her team to make casts of babies' hands and feet.

Amy said: "We have done all of this as part of our fundraiser called ALF (Always Loved Forever) named in memory of Alfie.

"Without Alfie we would not have Charlie, so we wish to give him a legacy to be proud of."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘A legacy to be proud of’ - Doddington family raise £900 to transform hospital maternity bereavement garden

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is muim Amy Farquhar Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

REVIEW: Joker is a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a career-best performance in Joker - a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists