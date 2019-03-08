Advanced search

Boxing glove signed by Chatteris stars Jordan Gill and Dave Boy Green up for grabs for just £1 to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:10 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 28 October 2019

A boxing glove signed by Fenland boxing legends Jordan Gill and Dave Boy Green is up for grabs in a �1 raffle. Picture: Supplied/Bridget Knowles

A boxing glove signed by two Chatteris sporting legends is up for grabs in raffle which costs just £1 per ticket.

The single black and yellow Everlst glove is signed by Fenland stars past and present Jordan 'The Thrill' Gill and Dave Boy Green.

Tickets are available to buy until the draw night at the Doddington Christmas Lights switch-on which takes place on December 7.

All proceeds from the draw will be going towards Scotty's Little Soldiers and Huntington-based Special Care Baby Unit at Hinchingrbooke Hospital.

Bridget Knowles, co-organiser, said: "This competition really just represents Chatteris boxing stars of past and present.

"Jordan has been really good; he was well up for it. All I did was ask if he could help out and he was straight on it and brought it [the glove] to me."

Ms Knowles co-organised the event with Anita Evans and, together, the pair host various fundraisers throughout the year, raising thousands for charity.

The duo have raised cash for a number of charities and good causes, including Help for Heroes, Scotty's Little Soldiers and Chatteris' Robert Lea aka Speedy.

Ms Knowles added: "I don't know why we do it [raise money], we just love it because you never know when you may need help.

"We like to fundraise for anyone who may need it so we urge people to get in touch with us should they need help or funds, we just love it."

The boxing fundraiser coincides with a tombola and bingo night held at the Chatteris Working Men's Club on Thursday November 21.

"Even if we just raised £100, its £50 to each charity and that could make a big difference, because after all every penny counts," added Bridget.

"We do have two gloves but are keeping one aside for a future fundraising event where we can raise more cash for charity."

Scotty's Little Soldiers provides support to children who have lost a parent serving in the army and was set up following the death of Corporal Lee Scott.

The charity was set up by his widow Nikki after Lee's death in 2009 and aims to support the families of service personnel that are killed while serving their country.

Those wanting to buy tickets for the boxing glove raffle should visit AEBK Fundraising page on Facebook or call Bridget on 07985 127859.

