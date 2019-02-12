Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with ‘damp’

PUBLISHED: 15:09 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 21 February 2019

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

Archant

A house in Benwick is constantly having puddles of water flood into the front room when it rains despite council surveyors blaming it on “damp”.

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

Dr Claire Slade, who lives at the five-bed house in High Street, has to put piles of towels under window to stop the water from getting further into the property whenever there is a downpour.

Claire, who is a chiropractor, contacted Cambridgeshire County Council in hope that they could even out level out the footpath or fit a drainage system similar to what houses opposite have.

However, after assessing the situation, surveyors say that the property has an “inherent damp problem that is not being contributed to by the camber on the footpath”.

The ongoing saga has meant that the 45-year-old has had to put her plans for decorating the room on hold – not even being able to put a carpet down.

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

Claire explained: “We wanted the pavement levelled out to stop water from coming in.

“On the other side of the road they have a drainage system between the houses and the pavement, but we haven’t.

“The pavement slopes towards the property; if you put a spirit level on the road then you can clearly see that it is uneven.

“We contacted the council and put a claim in and they came out to have a look but highways said they could not see a problem.”

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

In a letter from claims handlers at Cambridgeshire County Council, they state that despite nothing “prominent camber” in the road, there is “no casual link between the footpath and the issues being experiences”.

Kian Derakhshan, insurance claim handler, wrote: “Due to the nature of the construction is suffers and inherent damp problem.

“The surveyor notes that a section of the pathway does have a prominent camber.

“However, this camber is derived from a section of dropped kerbing at the roadside and the camber that is displayed lies in favour of the property, sloping down towards the main highway.

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

“There appears to be no casual link between the footpath and the issues being experienced.”

Claire, who has lived at the five-bed house for just over two years with her husband and daughter, said she didn’t notice the problem start until after they had bought the property/

No previous surveys showed damp problems.

She added: “We are going out to appeal against this and get our own experts involved.

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

“How can they [the council] explain the water coming in from the road?

“We haven’t been able to redecorate that room and luckily there is no carpet or flooring down, we couldn’t do that because it would get damaged.

“It is frustrating that we have had to leave that part of the house redundant.”

Cambridgeshire County Council said that they were aware of the claim and have detailed their position in a letter to Claire following the surveyors report.

“We have explained the reasons why the highway isn’t the cause of the damage,” a spokesperson said.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to go into details on individual cases.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It has saved my life’: Brave 23-year-old from March speaks out to ‘kill the stigma’ around having a stoma

Brave 23-year-old Pollyanna Harvey from March speaks out to ‘kill the stigma’ around having a stoma fitted. Picture: FAMILY

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

Family cramped in March flat with terminally ill grandmother, 83, and one-year-old child are desperate to be re-homed

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Family’s tribute to woman, 76, killed in collision on B1040

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Tory leader in constituency of defecting MP Heidi Allen says they have ‘in the past – and we will in the future – work with our MP for the benefit of our residents’

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

PC Graham Floyd to tackle the ‘Great Fenland Police Plod’ charity walk in memory of the daughter who died from a brain tumour

Natasha Floyd. Her father PC Graham Floyd said: “On December 1, 2015 my daughter Natasha died in my arms from a brain tumour.' Picture: FAMILY

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with ‘damp’

House in Benwick has rain water flood front room but council insist it is a problem with 'damp'. Picture: CLAIRE SLADE.

Recommended Book of the Week: Fing by David Walliams

Fing by David Walliams

You are cordially invited to pop along to see the design of Cambridgeshire County Council’s new £18m headquarters - and to ask questions

Cambridgeshire County Council will be on public display its design concept for their new £18m headquarters at Alconbury. Picture; CAMBS CC

New all-through school could open in region next year

The Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. An academy trust is bidding to open another school in the town which will serve pupils aged four to 19. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists