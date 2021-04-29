Published: 12:08 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM April 29, 2021

More than £750, as well as several treats, have been handed to an 84-year-old grandmother who was reportedly mugged while withdrawing her pension from a cash machine. - Credit: Google Maps

More than £750, and several gifts, have been handed to an 84-year-old grandmother who was reportedly mugged for her pension at a shop cash machine.

The woman was said to have been attacked at the Nisa Local convenience store on Victory Avenue in Whittlesey at around 11am on Wednesday, April 28.

“They knocked her out the way, against the window, stole the cash and legged it,” said someone who knows the victim.

The community rallied together in a campaign led by local fundraiser Colin Martin, raising a total of £760, including a cash donation of £100.

A £25 voucher from Drink Shack, two carvery meals from the Falcon Hotel, a makeover from Wardleys and free travel to take lady shopping by Luxicabs has also been donated.

You may also want to watch:

Claire Venskunas, the victim’s granddaughter, said: “My nan, myself and the rest of my family would like to thank each and every one of you for your kind words your generous donations your love and support.

“This will not beat her I will make sure she still enjoys leaving the house for bingo at the Ivy Leaf and con club; I'm not allowing her to be frightened in her home town!

“Thank you Thank you Thank you! I've just been and handed her the money you have all kindly donated. She's burst into tears!”

The victim is said to have lived her whole life in the town.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.10am this morning by a member of the public reporting a theft in Victory Avenue, Whittlesey.

It was reported that a woman in her 80s was using the cash machine inside Nisa when a man grabbed £100 cash from the ATM before the victim was able to get hold of it.

“A crime has been raised for theft. Anyone with information about the incident should contact us via our online webchat service at: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw

“Or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/25400/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

Mr Martin said: “One chap gave £100 and a lot of people have donated anonymous; they don’t want to be named.

“I know of the lady, I know her granddaughter and I know her son, and she is extremely well-known in Whittlesey.”