Tractor rally in memory of late Coates manager Steve Trostler will raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler (inset) who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A tractor run in memory of late Fenland store manager Steve Trostler will raise money for the local life-saving air ambulance service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Local agricultural machinery dealership, Ben Burgess in Coates, is getting ready for its first tractor run, raising cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The event, which takes place on Sunday, September 22, is being held in memory of Steve Trostler, the late branch manager of Ben Burgess Coates.

Mr Trostler, who was asked to manage the Fenland branch in 2013, lost his life in a car accident earlier this year while returning home from work.

The 'Steve Trostler Memorial Tractor Run' is set to include more than 50 tractors of all makes, models and ages from the local community and customers of Ben Burgess.

Ben Burgess Coates team members organising the tractor run are pictured L to R: Paul Williamson, Hugh Gilligan (seated) and Nick Garrod. The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied Ben Burgess Coates team members organising the tractor run are pictured L to R: Paul Williamson, Hugh Gilligan (seated) and Nick Garrod. The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

The run, which will be led by John Rupp, branch director, is being organised by a team of employees.

Paul Williamson, service manager, said: "Organising the run has been a real pleasure and has certainly been a team effort.

"We've wanted to do something in Steve's name for a while and this just seemed like the right idea, and something we hope his family will be proud of."

You may also want to watch:

Tony Fincham, branch manager, said: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to Ben Burgess on Sunday.

"Our team have put a lot of work into creating what I'm sure will be a successful event and we hope to help raise an excellent amount of money for a very worthy cause."

The tractors will leave Ben Burgess at 10.30am and will follow a 32-mile route, making a mid-point stop at The Three Tuns pub in Doddington.

To raise money, each entrant will be charged £10 to enter the run and there will be a tractor and trailer offering transport to those who wish to take part by way of a trailer ride at £5 per person.

There will also be a raffle draw at the end of the day which several local businesses have already generously donated prizes for.

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said, "We are delighted and honoured to have been chosen by the team at Ben Burgess Coates as the recipients of their tractor ride.

"As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life saving services.

"We are the only air ambulance in the East of England to fly in the hours of darkness but we are currently unable to do so 24/7.

"We hope to increase our service to fly 24/7 by the end of next year and will only be able to do so due to the continued support of our community."

For more information on the tractor run and how to enter, visit: www.benburgess.co.uk/tractor-run